Deepika Padukone's fashion game has always been on point whether it's an airport look or any B-Town party. Whatever she wears, she does with grace and refinement. On Wednesday morning, the Fighter actor turned heads at the Mumbai airport in her stylish winter outfit. Serving major airport style goals, Deepika amped up her winter fashion game. In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paps, Deepika can be seen making their way towards the airport entrance. Deepika Padukone Attends Paris Fashion Week 2023! Actress Nails Goth-Inspired Look at the Event (View Pics).

The actor wore a red woolen jacket that she teamed up with a white high-neck top, black jeans and brown boots. To enhance her look, she opted for a pair of sunglasses, carried a brown bag, and left her tresses open. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was recently seen in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, portraying the character of Aishwarya Rathore. She will be seen in the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas and in director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. She also has Singham Again in her kitty. 5 Outfits That Deepika Padukone Should Have Ditched Instead!.

Deepika Padukone's Airport Fashion:

Singham Again is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise and the film is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024. It will face a big clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.