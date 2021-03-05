Bollywood actress, Deepika Padukone has always made India proud. And adding one more feather to her hat, she's now featured in Variety’s International Women’s Impact Report 2021. The diva took to her Instagram and posted this big news. Have a look.

Deepika Padukone's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)