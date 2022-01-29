Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a get together on Thursday night at his residence. Team Gehraiyaan and many other B-town celebs were seen in attendance for the gathering. Deepika Padukone, Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday, Shakun Batra, Dhairya Karwa, were seen at the designer’s house. Dhairya even shared a picture on Insta posing with the Gehraiyaan squad.

Deepika Padukone

Celebs At Manish Malhotra Residence (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday

Celebs At Manish Malhotra Residence (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Shakun Batra

Celebs At Manish Malhotra Residence (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Rumoured Couple

Celebs At Manish Malhotra Residence (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

DP Is All Smiles

Celebs At Manish Malhotra Residence (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Team Gehraiyaan

Celebs At Manish Malhotra Residence (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)