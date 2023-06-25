Shah Rukh Khan had made his Bollywood debut with the film Deewana that had hit the silver screens on June 25, 1992. It has been 31 years since the release of this classic film and SRK won hearts with his compelling performance as Raja Sahay. Fans of King Khan are celebrating not just the release of the superstar’s debut film and the latest one Pathaan, but also how he served the world of showbiz over the years. From sharing pics and videos from his films and interviews, fans are trending #31YearsOfShahRukhKhanEra and #31YearsOfSRK on Twitter. Check out what netizens have to say about the the superstar’s 31-year long journey in the industry. Over 250 Shah Rukh Khan Fans Break Guinness World Record by Performing His Signature Move Outside Mannat (Watch Video).

#31YearsOfSRK

31 glorious years of BaadSHAHat 👑 a KINGdom consist of countless iconic characters for generations to cherish ✨ several titles, numerous achievements...one Superstar, superlative enough to stand tallest 🌟 not just as The King Of Bollywood, but Bollywood Himself ❤️‍🔥… pic.twitter.com/oPgoNqEEGr — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) June 24, 2023

TRUE

From a Deewana to a #Pathaan. He has given us memories we will cherish forever. SRK is now more than just an actor. He's an emotion. #31YearsOfShahRukhKhanEra pic.twitter.com/aCw4sa5rit — Sanku (@Sanku_kya) June 24, 2023

Interview During Ra.One

SRK showed his reach during Raone , took advertisement to another level #31YearsOfShahRukhKhanEra pic.twitter.com/zUJAHgw6dN — ℣αɱριя౯ (@SRKsCombatant) June 24, 2023

'Gem'

Thank you for making this gem 💎 . I love Kabir Khan @iamsrk this scene. #31YearsOfShahRukhKhanEra pic.twitter.com/l2XDTz5ciz — Soni Raj Singh (@SRKkiSoni) June 24, 2023

Ruling Forever

In 1992 SRK with Deewana ruled in heart of audiences In 2023 Shah Rukh Khan With Pathaan created history in India and also in overseas by breaking all previous records and that too on a Non Holiday! King Khan Ruling Forever !! #31YearsOfShahRukhKhanEra pic.twitter.com/wFC19ewW9u — MASRUR (@masrur2srk) June 24, 2023

EPIC

He enters the bollywood with this bike 31 years ago with the film Deewana & now he make us deewana of him.💙😍#31YearsOfShahRukhKhanEra pic.twitter.com/5KNoePAlzF — INDツRAM 💙🇮🇳 (@Ind_RAM_) June 24, 2023

'Kindest Man'

Greatness lies in the way you treat others ❤️ King @iamsrk is the kindest man 🤍✨#31YearsOfShahRukhKhanEra pic.twitter.com/7R5WLPydkP — Amreen_Srkian𓀠 (@Amreen_Srkian) June 24, 2023

King Khan

Check Out The List

All Biggest Hits of Top Directors were delivered by #ShahRukhKhan 🔥#31YearsOfShahRukhKhanEra pic.twitter.com/K0RxE5gfVH — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) June 24, 2023

All Characters Brilliantly Portrayed

On of the Greatest actor of all time, Without a Shadow of a doubt #31YearsOfShahRukhKhanEra pic.twitter.com/ipVOnOjaoX — SRKian Faizy ( FAN ) (@SrkianFaizy9955) June 24, 2023

'Inspiring Journey'

