Veteran actor Dharmendra is celebrating his 88th birthday today with his loved ones. The Sholay actor is receiving heartfelt wishes and blessings from his family members, ardent fans and celebrities on social media. His wife Hema Malini, wished the actor with a sweet note wherein she expressed her undying love for her ‘life partner’. Hema posted their candid picture and wrote in the caption, “Wishing my dearest life partner of many years, a very happy, healthy and joyful birthday. May you have all the love your heart can hold, all the happiness a day can bring, and all the blessings a life can unfold. I just want to say: I hope you can see how special you are to me. Happy birthday to my love!.” On a related note, Dharmendra is considered one of the finest action heroes in Indian cinema. He is widely known as the He-Man of Bollywood. We, too, wish Dharmendra a very Happy Birthday! Dharmendra Birthday: Bobby Deol Wishes His Father With Pic of the Duo Along With Grandson Karan Deol (View Post).

Hema Malini Pens Sweet Wish For Dharmendra:

❤️Wishing my dearest life partner of many years, a very happy, healthy and joyful birthday. 🙏 May you have all the love your heart can hold, all the happiness a day can bring, and all the blessings a life can unfold. I just want to say: I hope you can see how special you are to… pic.twitter.com/al9SWgCI7h — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 8, 2023

