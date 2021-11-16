It's a wrap for Kookie Gulati’s next movie. Titled as Dhokha, the movie stars R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumar and Khushali Kumar. Helmed by Gulati, by going with the poster we can guess it's gonna be a crime-thriller flick. No details about the plot has been unveiled yet. The flick will release on 2022. T-Series announced the news and wrote, "A bullet. A capsule. Both kill. When deception is just round the corner. #Dhokha film shoot schedule ends. Starring @ActorMadhavan, @Aparshakti, @DarshanKumaar & presenting, @KhushaliKumar. Directed by @kookievgulati, A 2022 release."

Check Out The Tweet Below:

