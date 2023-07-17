Diana Penty has shared a quirky picture on social media where she is seen travelling in an auto-rickshaw. The Cocktail actress took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of her in a black sleeveless top and denim. The Bollywood actor is seen sitting inside an auto rickshaw in the picture. She styled the look with strappy black flats. "Boombastic side eye. Look for it [sic]," Diana Penty captioned the beautiful Instagram post. The actor looks absolutely gorgeous in her latest photo. Diana Penty Shines in Black Blazer Dress With Golden Tassels at Paris Couture Week (See Pics).

Check Diana Penty's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

