Diana Penty has shared some stunning photos of her on social media. The Cocktail actress took to her Instagram handle to share glamorous pictures from Paris Couture Week. The actress is seen in a shimmery black and gold outfit at the event. The look styled by Namita Alexander serves major fashion goals. Diana Penty looks fabulous in the black blazer dress with golden tassels. She accesorised the look with a matching handbag and a pair of trendy sunglasses. Her middle-parted straight hair look serves major hairstyle goals. Diana's black strapped heels added a glam quotient to the look. "Fresh off the runway, baby! [sic]," Diana added in the caption of the stylish post. So Cute! Diana Penty Shares a Heartwarming Video Featuring Her Indie Dog Vicky (Watch).

Here's Diana Penty's Instagram Post:

