As was informed earlier, Dilip Kumar was supposed to be discharged today. Now we have footage of the actor being taken home from the hospital flanked by his wife Saira Banu. The Ram Aur Shyam actor was admitted after he complained of breathlessness and even underwent surgery.

Check out Dilip Kumar's discharge pictures here...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Here's the video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

