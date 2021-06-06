Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital today after he complained of breathlessness. Now, Janhvi Kapoor too has been spotted at the same hospital. She can be seen carrying a book or perhaps a script.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's video here...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)