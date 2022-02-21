Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the rumoured couple of Bollywood, shared screen space in Shershaah. The two were honoured with Critics Best Actor and Best Actress awards, respectively. A video of the lovebirds sharing a warm hug at the red carpet of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) ceremony has taken internet by storm. Sidharth and Kiara were seen all smiles and even posed for the shutterbugs together. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 Full Winners List: Ranveer Singh, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Sidharth Malhotra Grab Major Honours!

Watch Sidharth-Kiara Hugging Each Other At DPIFF Awards:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidmalhotra Fan.. (@f.sidmalhotra)

