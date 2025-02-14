Dr Shriram Nene made this Valentine’s Day extra special for his wife, Madhuri Dixit, by penning a heartfelt appreciation note. Expressing his deep love and gratitude, Nene reflected on their journey together, cherishing the moments they have shared. In his message, he called Madhuri the love of his life and thanked her for always standing by his side. His heartfelt note is sure to melt hearts on this romantic occasion. Madhuri Dixit and Husband Dr Shriram Nene Buy Brand New Red Ferrari; Video of the Couple With Their Supercar Goes Viral – WATCH.

Dr Shriram Nene’s Note for Madhuri Dixit

