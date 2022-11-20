Drishyam 2 continues to receive overwhelming response and shine at the box office. The crime-thriller starring Ajay Devgn in the lead will soon hit Rs 40 crore mark. Its total collection stands at Rs 36.97 crore. Drishyam 2: Director Abhishek Pathak Talks About Making of the Film.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Update

All estimations and calculations go for a toss… #Drishyam2 is SENSATIONAL on Day 2... East. West. North. South. The REMARKABLE RUN continues PAN-#India… Multiplexes superb, mass pockets join the party… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr. Total: ₹ 36.97 cr. #India biz. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mc8xJdQsD6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 20, 2022

