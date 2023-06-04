Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio seems to have found a new ladylove in Neelam Gill, an Indian-British fashion model. There have been reports of the two hanging out and being on an official date. According to Page Six news report, Leon was photographed at the Chiltern Firehouse in London on Tuesday in the company of Neelam Gill. This was enough to spark dating rumours. And the first big question on everyone’s mind seems to be - How old is Leonardo DiCaprio’s new girlfriend (alleged)? Now the question may seem crude, but going by the past affairs of the Academy Award-winning actor, infamous for dating women under the age of 25 years, we would not blame netizens being curious about Neelam Gill’s age! Well, the Indian-origin model is 28 years old. She was born on April 27, 1995. Well, she is not under 25 but shares an age gap of 20 years with Leonardo DiCaprio, who is 48 years old.

Who Is Neelam Gill, Leonardo DiCaprio's Alleged New Girlfriend?

Google Trends Show Spike in Search For 'Neelam Gill Age'

'Neelam Gill Age' Searches on Google Trends

