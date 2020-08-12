Mohanlal starrer Drishyam, a Malayalam thriller of 2013 was loved by the critics and the fans together. It was later remade in Hindi and Tamil in 2015 later. Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Drishyam (Hindi) and Kamal Haasan starrer Papanasam (Tamil) also were well received by the cinephiles. The movie crossed the international boundaries to win the Chinese audience in 2019. The Chinese remake of the this film titled as Sheep Without a Shepherd, is topping the box office and how! The film that went into the category of top 10 high-grossing Chinese films in 2019, is releasing in August in UK soon. Shooting of Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 to Begin By mid-August?.

A film critic to his Twitter to inform the business that this remake is doing in the neighboring country. He tweeted, "This is something. The crafty 2013 Malayalam thriller DRISHYAM that was remade as PAPANASAM in Tamil and DRISHYAM (again) in Hindi has now been remade... in China... where it currently tops the box office? (It opens here August 21. No spoilers from me.)." Check out the tweet and the trailer below.

Here's The Trailer:

This is something. The crafty 2013 Malayalam thriller DRISHYAM that was remade as PAPANASAM in Tamil and DRISHYAM (again) in Hindi has now been remade... in China... where it currently tops the box office? (It opens here August 21. No spoilers from me.) https://t.co/LbE7xM1olw — Mike McCahill (@mike_mccahill) August 11, 2020

The flick stars Xiao Yang, Tan Zhuo, Joan Chen, Philip Keung Ho-Man in the key roles. It is directed by Sam Quah. Sheep Without a Shepherd was released in China on 13 December 2019.

