Shah Rukh Khan stirred excitement by unveiling the anticipated Dunki Drop 2 that is "Lutt Putt Gaya", the first track from Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki. Following the highly awaited Dunki Drop 1, Khan announced the song will release on November 21, igniting fervour among fans. The movie boasts a star-studded cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. Dunki is Scheduled for a December 21, 2023 theatrical release. Dunki Teaser: From Runtime to Reveal Date, All We Know About Promos of Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's Upcoming Film.

See Latest Dunki Drop 2 Update Here:

Tere Dil Mein Tent Lagaunga Tere Ishq mein Goteh Khaunga Main toh gaya… Lutt Putt Gaya 30 days to the journey of Love….#Dunki.#DunkiDrop2 - #LuttPuttGaya song out tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/PSZ65RQwuz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 21, 2023

