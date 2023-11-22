During his recent #AskSRK session on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan delighted fans with insights into his boundless energy at 58. When a fan praised his infectious enthusiasm in the song "Lutt Putt Gaya", asking about the source of his childlike vigor, SRK charmingly responded, "I have a little baby at home. So I try and keep his innocence and energy in songs. #Dunki." Dunki Drop 2 Song ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu’s Romantic Chemistry Will Touch Your Heart.

View SRK's Post Here:

I have a little baby at home. So I try and keep his innocence and energy in songs. #Dunki https://t.co/Z1hx6iTXA7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

