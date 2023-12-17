Amidst mounting anticipation, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's film, Dunki, achieves a significant milestone. Reports indicate that advance bookings have crossed the Rs 2 crore mark on its opening day in India. The star-studded movie, featuring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, garners immense attention before its release on December 21, 2023. The success of advance bookings hints at Dunki's promising box office prospects. Dunki Drop 4: Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's Film Gives Glimpse of Dangerous 'Dunki' Route Peppered With Comedy and Action (Watch Video).

See Dunki's Advance Bookings As Per Reports:

Live: #Dunki crosses 2 Cr advance booking gross for opening day in India.💥 — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) December 17, 2023

