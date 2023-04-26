Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently shooting for Dunki, in Kashmir will soon be shooting for another major part of the flick. Reportedly, after his Kashmir schedule, the superstar will be doing an 'underwater sequence' which will 'help take the narrative forward' in the movie. However, the location for it is not finalised yet. Dunki stars Taapsee Pannu as the female lead. Shah Rukh Khan Clicked in Kashmir to Shoot for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, Videos Go Viral – WATCH.

Dunki Update:

