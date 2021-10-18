The upcoming film, Dybbuk: The Curse Is Real, starring Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta, is the remake of the Malayalam film Ezra. The makers of Dybbuk have released the film’s teaser and it showcases the series of spooky events that a young couple experiences after Nikita’s character opens a ‘mysterious box’. The film jointly produced by Panorama Studios and T-Series is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 29.

Watch The Teaser Of Dybbuk - The Curse Is Real Below:

