The makers of Ek Villain Returns have dropped a new song titled "Dil" from the thriller film and it looks ah-mazing. Starring leads John Abraham-Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor-Tara Sutaria, the track is soothing as it sees the couples serving intense chemistry in the romantic song. The melody is sung by Raghav Chaitanya. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the movie releases in theatres on July 29. Ek Villain Returns Song Galliyan Returns: This Number From John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria’s Film Highlights Love and Pain (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

