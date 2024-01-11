Emraan Hashmi has recently expanded his remarkable fleet of upscale automobiles with the acquisition of a luxurious four-wheeler. In a video shared by a paparazzo, the Tiger 3 actor is captured enjoying a drive in his latest addition. This time, Hashmi has opted for a sleek black Rolls-Royce, a prestigious vehicle reportedly valued at Rs 12.25 million. Tiger 3 Success Meet: Salman Khan Kisses Emraan Hashmi, Says ‘Agar Iska Role Aatish Ka Nahi Hota Toh Yeh Ho Hi Jata’ (Watch Video).

Emraan Hashmi With His New Car:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)