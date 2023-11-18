At a recent press event in Mumbai, Salman Khan, joined by Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, expressed gratitude for the success of Tiger 3. During the event, Salman, in a light-hearted moment, remarked, "Katrina hai iss film mein, toh thoda toh romance banta hi hai," and playfully kissed Emraan, quipping, "Agar Emraan ka role Aatish ka nahi hota, toh yeh toh ho he jata," leaving the audience in laughter. Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Spy Action-Thriller Collects Rs 240 Crore Worldwide!

