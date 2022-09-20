Emraan Hashmi, who is currently shooting for his next Ground Zero in Kashmir has quashed rumours of him getting injured. Reports were doing rounds that the actor has been physically hurt after stones were pelted at him. However, the news is fake as Hashmi is doing fine. "The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate," he tweeted. Selfiee: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi Have a ‘Dance-Off’ in Recreated Version of Main Khiladi Tu Anari (View Post).

Emraan Hashmi:

The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate . — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) September 20, 2022

