It's official now that Akshay Kumar is recreating the iconic song "Main Khiladi Tu Anari" from the 90s film for his next Selfiee. As co-star Emraan Hashmi shared a picture from the sets on social media that sees the OG 'Khiladi' with the new 'Anari' after a satisfying dance-off. Akshay Kumar Wishes Saif Ali Khan on His Birthday by Dancing on ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’, Reveals He's Recreating the Song for Selfiee (View Post).

28 years after the original .. The OG khiladi with the new Anari. This stare down led to a dance off . And what a dance off it was . (Haven’t stopped icing my feet ever since 🤕) #Selfiee pic.twitter.com/0opuGBal4x — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) August 18, 2022

