Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary today. As they cherish a decade of togetherness, the actress has penned a love-filled note for her hubby. Esha writes, “Cheers to a decade filled with love & a few blows . You are my forever.” Govinda Grooves With ‘Dream Girl’s Daughter’ Esha Deol And Says ‘It’s A Dream Come True’ (Watch Video).

Esha Deol And Bharat Takhtani

