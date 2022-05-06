Esha Deol had a major fan girl moment when she grooved with Bollywood’s Hero No 1 Govinda. The duo danced together on the hit number “Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se” and captioned her video post saying, “With the OG himself @govinda_herono1 What a pleasure to dance with you”. Govinda reposted it and captioned it saying, “It’s a dream come true to dance with the Dream Girls daughter. The Dhoom Girl!” Mouni Roy Grooves With Govinda on ‘Main Toh Raste Se’ Song (Watch Video).

Esha Deol Matches Dance Steps With Govinda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1)

