Esha Deol has turned a year older today. The actress shared a series of pictures on Instagram and revealed that she started her birthday morning with a ‘havan’ at home with her daughters and mom Hema Malini. She even thanked everyone for the heartfelt wishes on her birthday. Esha Deol Lauds Mother Hema Malini's Simplicity As She Carries 'Shopping Bag' As 'Purse' (View Post).

Esha Deol With Her Mom & Daughters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)