Hansal Mehta's next movie titled Faraaz, now has a release date! Based around the 2016 terrorist attack in a Dhaka cafe, the flick is all set to be released in theatres on February 3, 2023, the makers announced today. Along with it, they also shared an intriguing poster. Have a look. Hansal Mehta Expresses Gratitude as His Film Faraaz Gets Selected for BFI London Film Festival 2022.

Faraaz Release Date:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)