Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Movies isn't just going to stop at announcing Jee Le Zaraa starring Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The studio has also released a complete slate which includes Mirzapur season 3, Made In Heaven 2, Fukrey 3 and more.

. @FarOutAkhtar and @ritesh_sid's Excel Entertainment announces 11 projects in pipeline that includes 4 feature films, and 7 web shows! 1) Ravi Udyawar's action crime thriller #Yudra starring @SiddhantChturvD & @MalavikaM_... Goes on floors on 5th September in Portugal! pic.twitter.com/BfglpFDWmF — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) August 10, 2021

Three movies!

2) @AshGowariker's next directorial #Pukar starring @FarOutAkhtar... Shooting begins in November 2021. 3) Mrigdeep Singh Lamba's #Fukrey3 that goes into production in January 2022. 4) Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif & Alia Bhatt's #JeeLeZaraa; slated to roll in September 2022. — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) August 10, 2021

Series of series

On the OTT front are: 5) #InsideEdge3 on Amazon Prime; set to premiere later this year. 6) @ShujaatSaudagar's Amazon Prime series #DongriToDubai 7) Eternally Confused & Eager To Love for @NetflixIndia 8) Karan Anshuman's period drama @NetflixIndia series #QueenOfTheHill — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) August 10, 2021

The sweet words

9) Reema Kagti's crime thriller series #Fallen starring Sonakshi Sinha, @MrVijayVarma, @gulshandevaiah & @s0humshah. Shooting is completed; set to premiere later 2021. 10) #MadeInHeavenSeason2; currently being shot; to be out next year. & 11) The most awaited #MirzapurSeason3! — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) August 10, 2021

