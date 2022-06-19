Karan Johar shared a heartwarming note on the occasion of Father’s Day and shared pictures of his twins, Roohi and Yash. He wished himself and all the single parents by mentioning, “Happy Father’s Day to me and to all single parents ! It doesn’t just take two to nurture ! It just takes one solid heart! I know mine is….” Happy Father’s Day 2022: Amitabh Bachchan’s Children, Shweta And Abhishek, Share Adorable Posts For Their Dad On This Special Occasion (View Pics).

Karan Johar’s Post On Father’s Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)