Siddharth Anand's film Fighter has finally taken flight, and audiences are soaring with it! Reviews are pouring in, praising the film's thrilling action sequences and the electrifying performances of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. But what truly sets this apart is the wave of patriotic fervour sweeping through theatres. A video circulating online captures the atmosphere during a Republic Day screening of Fighter. As the action unfolds on screen, fans erupt in cheers, their voices echoing with national pride. The sight of them proudly waving the Indian flag adds a powerful layer to the cinematic experience, turning it into a shared celebration of both country and cinema. Fighter Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Aerial Actioner Gets Grounded By Its Generic Storytelling Beats (LatestLY Exclusive).

Fans Wave Tricolour in Theatre During Fighter Screening:

