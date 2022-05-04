It's a good news for the Dhawans! As David Dhawan's elder son, Rohit Dhawan and his wife Jaanvi Desai Dhawan are proud parents to a baby boy. FYI, this happens to be their second child. Also, Rohit is a filmmaker by profession and his younger brother Varun Dhawan is an actor. In the clip below, the paps can be seen saying congo to Rohit. Varun Dhawan’s Wife Natasha Dalal Hosts Baby Shower for Sister-in-Law Jaanvi Dhawan; Arjun Kapoor’s Sister Anshula Kapoor Shares Beautiful Pictures From the Ceremony.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

