Anil Kapoor, alongside director Anurag Kashyap, actor-director-musician Anjan Dutt, and actor Rituparna Sengupta, inaugurated the first French Film Festival in Kolkata. During the event, Kapoor received a behind-the-scenes moment from his film Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya, captured by veteran photographer Nemai Ghosh and presented by the French Consul General. The inaugural edition of the French Film Festival is scheduled from February 16 to 24. Kolkata International Film Festival 2023: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Sonakshi Sinha Dance Alongside CM Mamata Banerjee at Inaugural Ceremony In Kolkata (Watch Video).

Anil Kapoor Inaugurates French Film Festival In Kolkata:

