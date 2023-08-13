Gadar 2 is a winner at box office! The Anil Sharma directorial which stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in key roles, has taken the BO by storm. On second day, the movie managed to earn Rs 43.08 crore in India. With this, the two day total collection of the flick stands at Rs 83.18 crore. Congo to the team! Gadar 2 Movie Review: Sunny Deol Roars Again In Anil Sharma's Washed-Out Sequel to His 2001 Blockbuster (LatestLY Exclusive).

Gadar 2 Box Office Update:

It’s a TSUNAMI… #Gadar2 continues to ROAR, ROCK and RULE… East - West - North - South, #Gadar2 is all set for a historic run… Will comfortably cross *₹ 200 cr* in *Week 1* itself… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr. Total: ₹ 83.18 cr. #India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. pic.twitter.com/kwg8JMcOTg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 13, 2023

