Gadar 2 has surpassed 250 crore at the box office and now stands at a total of Rs 261.35 crore. The film broke records on Independence Day as well with the highest numbers at the box office. In addition to Sunny Deol, the film also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa and Simrat Kaur. Gadar 2 Song 'Dil Jhoom': Utkarsh Sharma Romances Simrat Kaur in This Lovely Track From Sunny Deol Starrer.

View Gadar 2 BO Update:

TYPHOON - TSUNAMI - HURRICANE, that’s the power of #Gadar2 at the #BO… Yet another ₹ 30 cr+ day [working day] 🔥🔥🔥… UNSHAKABLE and UNAFFECTED, especially in *mass pockets*… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr, Mon 38.70 cr, Tue 55.40 cr, Wed 32.37 cr. Total: ₹ 261.35… pic.twitter.com/GOOoVyswaf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2023

