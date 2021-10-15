Gadar 2, the sequel to Anil Sharma's hit film Gadar Ek Prem Katha is finally announced and the director is collaborating with Zee Studios for the project. 20 years after the cult Bollywood hit, we will see Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel who are all set to reprise their role of Tara Singh and Sakina in this sequel. The film will also feature Utkarsh Sharma as Jeet, son of Tara and Sakina.

Check Out Gadar 2 Motion Poster Below!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)