Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is directed by celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the teaser will be unveiled on his birthday.

THE WAIT IS OVER... 'GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI' TEASER TOMORROW... Teaser of #GangubaiKathiawadi will be unveiled tomorrow [24 Feb 2021] on #SLB's birthday... #AliaBhatt and #SanjayLeelaBhansali collaborate for the first time... Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada. pic.twitter.com/Z7MV8kPxsX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)