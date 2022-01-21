The makers of Gehraiyaan released the film’s trailer featuring the impeccable cast – Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa – in the lead. Ranveer Singh describes this trailer as ‘Moody, sexy and intense’. He even praised Deepika by saying, ‘my babygirl lookin like a Fazillion buxxx @deepikapadukone produced by the sexiest of them all @karanjohar’.

Ranveer Singh On Gehraiyaan Trailer

