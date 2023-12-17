Riteish Deshmukh Birthday: From Ek Villian to the Housefull Series, Take a Look at His Top 5 Films

As Riteish Deshmukh celebrates his 45th birthday on December 17, the Bollywood actor, known for his versatility and charm, marks another year in his illustrious career. With a knack for comedy and a flair for diverse roles, Deshmukh has carved a niche in the film industry, winning hearts with his performances. Riteish Deshmukh Shares a Mushy Picture To Wish Wifey Genelia D'Souza on Their 11th Wedding Anniversary!

Take a Look at His Top 5 Best Movies:

Ek Villain (2014)

In this romantic thriller, Deshmukh portrayed the character of Rakesh Mahadkar, a man with a mysterious past. His portrayal of a layered and intense antagonist garnered critical acclaim

Housefull Series (2010, 2012, 2016)

Playing the role of Akshay Kumar's best friend, Riteish's impeccable comic timing added a layer of hilarity to this successful comedy franchise, earning him accolades for his comedic roles.

Dhamaal Series (2007, 2011, 2019)

Deshmukh's role as Deshbandhu Roy in this comedy series was a standout, contributing to the ensemble's hilarious escapades and making his presence memorable.

Heyy Babyy (2007)

His endearing portrayal as Tanmay Joglekar, part of a trio of bachelors faced with parenthood, showcased his ability to balance humor and emotion.

Lai Bhaari (2014)

This Marathi action-drama showcased Deshmukh in a powerful and intense role, winning praise for his portrayal of Mauli, a character driven by emotion and action. Ved Trailer: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh Lead a Complicated Married Life in Reel; Upcoming Marathi Film to Release on December 30 (Watch Video).

As Riteish Deshmukh marks another year, his journey in Bollywood continues to inspire and entertain. His versatility, from comedic brilliance to gripping intense roles, has earned him admiration and respect in the industry. Here's wishing the multifaceted actor a birthday filled with joy and many more successful performances in the years ahead.

