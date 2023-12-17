Riteish Deshmukh Birthday: From Ek Villian to the Housefull Series, Take a Look at His Top 5 Films

In this romantic thriller, Deshmukh portrayed the character of Rakesh Mahadkar, a man with a mysterious past. His portrayal of a layered and intense antagonist garnered critical acclaim
Housefull Series (2010, 2012, 2016)
Playing the role of Akshay Kumar's best friend, Riteish's impeccable comic timing added a laand Others Pay Tributes to Bravehearts of Indian Armed Forces">Vijay Diwas 2023: PM Narendra Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Others Pay Tributes to Bravehearts of Indian Armed Forces
As Riteish Deshmukh marks another year, his journey in Bollywood continues to inspire and entertain. His versatility, from comedic brilliance to gripping intense roles, has earned him admiration and respect in the industry. Here's wishing the multifaceted actor a birthday filled with joy and many more successful performances in the years ahead.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2023 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).