Rashmika Mandanna would be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming film Goodbye. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the two would be seen as father and daughter duo. While sharing the poster of the film, Rashmika captioned it as, “Papa aur main, aa rahe hai aapke family se milne on 7th October!” Good Bye: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta’s Film Slated for October 7 Release.

Rashmika Mandanna & Amitabh Bachchan In Goodbye

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)