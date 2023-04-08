Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s crime thriller Gumraah opened to mixed reviews from the audience. The film, which is a remake of Tamil movie Thadam, received average collection on the opening day at the box office. It garnered Rs 1.10 crore on the day of its release in India. Gumraah Movie Review: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's 'Thadam' Remake is Watchable But Falls Short of Fixing the Original's Issues.

Gumraah Collections

#Gumraah puts up a lacklustre total on Day 1, despite holiday [#GoodFriday]… Fri ₹ 1.10 cr. #India biz. Needs a miraculous turnaround on Day 2 and 3 to salvage the show. pic.twitter.com/2DXLldoui1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)