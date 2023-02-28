Here's an official update on Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's much-awaited crime thriller Gumraah. The makers today (Feb 28) announced that the teaser of the flick will be out on March 1. FYI, the movie is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Thadam. Gumraah Release Date: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's Thadam Hindi Remake to Release in Theatres on April 7, 2023!

Gumrah Teaser on March 1:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

