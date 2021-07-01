A new song from Haseen Dillruba is out called "Lakeeran". Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massy are a married couple who has fallen out of love in this beautiful composition by Amit Trivedi. This track is sung by Asees Kaur & Devenderpal Singh and the lyrics are written by Sidhant Mago. The movie is directed by Vinil Mathew and will be stream on Netflix on July 2.

