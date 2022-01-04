The makers of Heropanti 2 have shared a great news for all movie buffs. The team has confirmed that the audience would be in for a treat during the time of Eid this year. It has been confirmed that the Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer will be releasing in cinemas on April 29. The film directed by Ahmed Khan is a sequel to the 2014 film Heropanti.

Heropanti 2 Release Date

Heropanti level doubled up this sched coz there were some Lamborghinis thrown in action 💪🏻🤪 Witness all the action in cinemas this Eid on 29th April, 2022 🤩#SajidNadiadwala’s #Heropanti2 @iTIGERSHROFF @TaraSutaria @khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/l3vFBcdCWG — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) January 4, 2022

