Is September 8 a bank holiday in Mumbai city and the Suburban districts? Are banks in Mumbai open today? If you are also confused about the operational status of the banks in Mumbai, then you have come to the right place. The banks in Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban districts will remain closed on Monday, September 8, for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2025. This is due to the Maharashtra Government shifting the public holiday of Eid-e-Milad from September 5 in Mumbai city and the Suburban districts to September 8. In view of this, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also moved the bank holiday to Monday. According to this, all private and public banks will remain closed. Will There Be School Holiday in Mumbai on September 8 for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2025? Know if Schools in City Will Remain Open or Shut.

Are Banks Open or Closed in Mumbai and Other Cities on September 8?

