HIT – The First Case is the remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The makers have released the teaser of Sailesh Kolanu directorial, who had also helmed the original film. Rajkummar Rao plays the character of a cop named Vikram who has geared up to solve a missing case while dealing with PTSD due to his past experience. The teaser also gives glimpses of Sanya Malhotra, Milind Gunaji, among others in this upcoming crime-thriller. HIT - The First Case: Rajkummar Rao’s Vikram Is Tangled in Past Memories in This Upcoming Thriller (Watch Video).

Watch The Teaser Of HIT – The First Case Below:

