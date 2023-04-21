Honey Singh has finally reacted to police complain against him for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting an event organiser in Maharashtra's Mumbai. The rapper took to Instagram and shared a note calling the claims 'false and baseless'. That's not it, as he also warned that his legal team is planning to file a defamation case against 'miscreants' accusing him of kidnap and assault. Yo Yo Honey Singh Accused Of Kidnapping Owner Of event Management Company; Complaint Lodged Against Singer-Rapper at Mumbai’s BKC Police Station.

Honey Singh Reacts to 'False' Allegations:

