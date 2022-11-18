Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have decided to take the next step in their relationship. Well, as per India Today, the couple are finally moving in together soon. That's not it, as the report also elaborates that the superstar has spent around Rs 100 crore for the property situated near Juhu-Versova link road in Mumbai. For more deets read below. Saba Azad Praises Beau Hrithik Roshan's Performance in Vikram Vedha, Calls Him 'Most Hardworking Human'.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)