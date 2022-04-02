Hrithik Roshan is surely ageing like a fine wine. As today (April 2), the Vikram Vedha star shared a series of clicks in which he could be seen looking SEXY in an all black look along with beard and a pony. He captioned the image as, "Channeling the inner Vedha." Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan Shares Saif Ali Khan's Stunning Cop Look From the Film and Wifey Kareena Kapoor Khan is In Love With It!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

